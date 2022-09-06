By Efosa Taiwo

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be up against the women’s senior national team of USA on Tuesday in a second international friendly on a US tour.

The ninth-time African champiom were trounced by USA 4-0 in the the first exhibition of the twin friendly between the two senior national teams.

A brace from Sophia Smith and one each from Lindsay Horan made up the rout over the Nigeria team played at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday.

Both teams have sealed qualification for the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals to be staged by Australia and New Zealand in the summer of next year.

The Tuesday’s friendly is slated to take place 11pm Nigeria time at the Audi Field in Washington.

The Super Falcons coach, Rany Waldrum is expected to field established stars like Chia Maka Nnadozie, Osinachi Ohale, Uchenna Kanu, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie and Ifeoma Onumonu as the Super Falcons look to redeem themselves from the thrashing suffered in the first encounter.

