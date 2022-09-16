By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi has joined Bulgarian Premier League side, Levski Sofia.

The 29-year-old announced the move on Friday on his Twitter account.

Abdullahi has been a free agent since leaving Omonia Nicosia having been without a club in the last three months.

Levski Sofia are one of Bulgaria’s biggest clubs, having played in the Champions League in the past.

The club has 72 trophies in their trophy cabinet, including 26 national league titles.

“I’m honoured to join this great team, PFC Levski.

“The club has got great history & one of the oldest in the country.

“I want to be part of the club’s history & win titles.

“I’m excited & I can’t wait to get going. Looking forward to an amazing experience with this amazing group,” Abdullahi tweeted.

Abdullahi has previously played in Kuwait, Portugal, Cyprus, Turkey and now Bulgaria.

He was a member of the CHAN team that finished third in 2014 and was also a member of the Super Eagles 2018 World Cup squad.

The former Kano Pillars star now joins Richard Eromoigbe and Sunday Adeniji as some of the Nigerians to play for Levski Sofia.

