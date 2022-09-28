Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has undergone surgery on his arm.

The Sivasspor forward made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

He appreciated God for the successful surgery on his left arm while commending the doctors for “a job well done”.

He wrote, “I just want to express my heartfelt appreciation to Allah for a successful surgery on my left arm.

”As we all know, no surgery is too minor, so I’m grateful for the competent doctors assigned to me for a job well done.

”Also to you all, for your messages, prayers and words of encouragement. I hope to be back on the field soon stronger and absolutely better.”

