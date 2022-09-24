.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The hearing in a suit instituted by a member of the Benue All Progressives Congress, APC, Ene Agada against the nomination of Philip Agbese as the candidate of the party for the Ado/Ogbadibo /Okpokwu Federal Constituency was weekend placed on hold by the plaintiff, at the Federal High Court Makurdi.

It would be recalled that at the last hearing the Presiding Judge, Justice Abdul Dogo, adjourned the case to September 22, 2022 for hearing.

When the case came up, counsel to the plaintiff, Chris Agbiti informed the court that “the first defendant(APC) served processes on me yesterday and the second respondent did same on the day of hearing.”

He said, “in view of that I will be asking for an adjournment to enable me to respond to the processes served on me.”

While Counsel to the APC, Fidelis Mnyim informed the court that he had intended to file his processes on September 19th, 2022, but couldn’t due to network fluctuations.

He pointed out that the plaintiff’s Counsel could not get the hard copy of the process on time because he did not have a known address in Makurdi.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, I. Magdalene, drew the attention of the court to her application for extension of time within which the commission intended to file two counter Affidavits and also withdraw one previously filed.

After listening to the counsels in the matter, the Presiding Judge, Justice Dogo adjourned the case to October 11, 2022, for hearing.

