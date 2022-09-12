ASUU strike

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Parents/Stakeholders’ Forum, PSF, of the Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi, has appealed to the striking members of the institution’s Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to pull out of the ongoing strike and return back to work to enable them cover accumulated academic work.

The appeal was contained in a statement by the chairperson of PSF, Mrs. Keziah Agundo, issued on her behalf by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Tser Vanger, at the end of the PSF meeting in Makurdi.

Mrs. Agundo who decried the unutilised academic calendar months occasioned by the prolonged strike explained that the pullout would enable the lecturers reduce the accumulated workload.

She said the appeal became necessary because “the 2020 and 2021 undergraduate programmes are yet to be matriculated, while the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, admission is ongoing.”

According to the statement, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Joe Iorapuu, who attended the meeting had called for the resumption of academic activities in the institution.

He explained that most of the grievances of the lecturers bordered on funding and since the action of the branch was a sympathy strike it was proper to call off the action in the institution.

The meeting had in attendance top management personel of the institute including union leaders.

Reacting to the appeal, the ASUU-BSU branch Chairman, Dr. Kwaghfan Tarnongo who noted that he lacked the powers to call off the action, said, “we will take it to congress and it is whatever they resolve that would be binding on leadership.”

