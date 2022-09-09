.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

As disagreements continue between the Kebbi state branch of the academic staff union of universities(ASUU), the branch chairman of the union, comrade Doctor Yale Ibrahim has rejected the university’s letter to students mandating them to resume academic activities in the university.

The union in a letter to the management dated 9th September 2022 described as false and unrealisable the date fixed by the management of the university for the resumption of academic activities in the university.

Arising from their congress on Friday, they lamented that instead of the management seeking a truce with the union to meet local demands of the university pending when the National resolve, to their dismay the management invoked “no work, no pay, and followed it up with threats and intimidations.

The unionist, while urging his members whose salaries were withheld to resist pressure and intimidation from the university management said that, directors, deans and other principals officers paid have committed to donating part of their salaries to support the unpaid lecturers ” we want to state here that, KSUSTA branch of ASSU is still on strike and will not back down, we are resolute and firm on our stand to continue with the strike till our mother union says otherwise he said.

The management of the university had in a letter dated August the 9th, 2022, announced the resumption of academic activities in the university, the letter which was signed by the university academic secretary Abdulazeez Salihu, mandated students to commence registration procedure within the stipulated period as the management had already approved August 29th 2022 for the second semester.

