*FAAN, others commence investigation at MMA2 – UNA

By Prince Okafor

Air travellers in the coming days may have to source for alternatives, as the United Nigeria Airlines, UNA, grounds aircraft following the discovery of a stowaway at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA2.

The airline had during its preflight inspection today, discovered a stowaway in its aircrafts parked in Lagos.

A stowaway is a person who hides in a ship, aeroplane, or other vehicle in order to make a journey secretly or without paying.

Vanguard gathered that the middle-aged man, who looked unkempt and suspected to be unconscious, was arrested and taken in for interrogation.

Also, the aircraft had last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30pm on September 3, 2022 and was securely parked at the apron following post flight inspection.

However, in a statement made available to Vanguard by the company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, it stated that, “FAAN AVSEC and Bicourtney security services are on ground and investigation has opened into this security breach at MMa2.

“The affected aircraft is being screened and prepared for service in accordance with United Nigeria Airlines strict security and operating standards.

“Meanwhile, the development will result in rescheduling of some flights to accommodate the investigations.

“We regret the delay this incident will cause our esteemed customers whose scheduled flight will be affected. United Nigeria Airlines remains absolutely committed to your safety at all times.”

