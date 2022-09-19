By Anayo Okoli

ONE of the leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Tochukwu Obi, has warned criminals, who masquerade as unknown gunmen, to stop impersonating and dropping the IPoB name, saying that the group is not involved in killings anywhere in Biafra land.

Obi also warned Nigerian security operatives against tagging the criminals they killed or arrested as IPoB members, insisting that they were not, saying they were only trying to give IPoB a bad name.

“IPoB”, he said, “is a peaceful and non-violent group out to liberate the suffering people of Biafra land from the clutches of people imposed on them by the fraudulent amalgamation by the British.

