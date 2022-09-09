Jackie Kassim has been advised to stop parading herself as the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun state.

The Chairman of the party in the State, Olaposi Oginni, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the party secretariat in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Vanguard had reported how she stepped down her candidature to allow peace reign within the party in the state.

Source close to the her disclosed that her stepping down may not be unconnected with some political realignment currently going within the party nationwide to enable NNPP win elections in all the states where it fields candidates.

It would be recalled how Jackie Kassim, denied the statement credited to Oginni that she was disqualified for emerging as a factional candidate.

She said, “I am the only qualified governorship candidate on the platform of NNPP that obtained the nomination form as well as paid all stipulated dues. All other so-acclaimed candidates were mere dummy aspirants, who never meet up with criteria set down that would have enabled them qualified for the contest.

“But because of some clandestine moves by some personalities, which I considered would be inimical to the overall progress of the party and have the tendencies of affecting the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming general elections, I consider it exigent and in the spirit of sportsmanship, to sacrifice my guber ambition in the interest of the party, particularly when the purpose of the contest is to serve humanity in my state and in Nigeria as a whole”.

Dr. Jackie Kassim emphatically stated that she would still remain the authentic guber candidate of NNPP untill certain conditions are met before she finally withdraw her candidature.

Reacting to the above, the Chairman of the party in Ogun State, Olaposi Oginni warned her to stop parading herself as the governorship candidate of the party in the State.

Oginni said Kassim is creating confusion within the political space of the state, saying the woman risks a two-year jail term if she refuses to stop presenting herself to the public as the candidate of the NNPP in Ogun.

Oginni, however, affirmed Olufemi Ajadi as the authentic governorship candidate of the party in the state.

In his words, Oginni claimed that Jackie “inputted her name into the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), “by telling some guys who were trained by INEC to help the party upload the list of its candidates.”

Oginni said, “There is no controversy about NNPP candidate in Ogun. Jackie Kassim never participated in any primary of party. INEC records show her as a candidate. Her name fraudulently appeared on the INEC portal.

“I protested and she was summoned to Lagos. She denied it to the leadership of the party, saying she has no knowledge of how her name got to the INEC portal.

“To avoid being arrested, she withdrew from the race voluntarily. But, now she is saying her signature was about to be forged for withdrawal. That is a lie from the pit of hell.”

He explained that Kassim’s name on the INEC portal was an administrative error, stating that the error has been corrected.

“Any person who signs a nomination paper consenting to be a candidate at an election knowing he or she is ineligible to be a candidate at that election commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a maximum term of imprisonment for two years,” Oginni said, quoting Section 84 of the new Electoral Act.

However, Oginni urged the female politician to join hands with the Ajadi to emerge victorious in the 2023 election. Efforts to reach Jackie Kassim proved abortive as calls to her number did not go through.

