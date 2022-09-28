Sterling Homes, Nigeria’s leading real estate development company has commenced the 2nd Phase of development at its premium residential project, Havilah Court located in Mowe.

The project is one of the many initiatives taken by the development company to tackle the current housing crisis in the Nation, and ensure access to affordable and quality homes for the average Nigerian family.

The CEO of Sterling Homes, Dr. Kunle Adeyemi while speaking to the press stated that the company through Havilah Court will facilitate and complete the development of additional 24 units of 1 and 2-bedroom Apartments within the next 6 months.

He said, “The year 2022 has been filled with life-changing activities at Sterling Homes. Every step of the way, Sterling Homes has committed to its vision of becoming the preferred real estate company in Nigeria and this is fully aligned with first-class projects that would meet the expectations of the market and unleash the economic potential of the country.

“We were motivated to commence the 2nd Phase at Havilah Court due to popular demand and the positive feedback we got from residents. The location of Havilah Court is strategic as the choice of Mowe for this development befits its iconic nature. It is perfect for that needed getaway from the noise and stress associated with the major cities, the cost of land isn’t as high as in the city, so available houses are quite affordable to the average Nigerian and more importantly, the average drive time from Havilah Court to central Ikeja is about 30 – 45 minutes on the average, a fantastic timing compared to many locations within Lagos,” Dr. Adeyemi explained.

“We should officially open the estate to residents soon, a Transformer has been secured and installed on site and by God’s grace, the lights should be turned on in an official ceremony scheduled for the year-end,” he said.

Arch. Kola Afeni, the company’s project manager explained that Havilah Court comprises 1 and 2-bedroom finished and semi-finished Apartments and is dubbed affordable luxury.

In terms of the payment plans, he stated that the company has structured easy and scalable payment options for clients and investors.

He said, “Sterling Homes remains committed to turning dreams into reality by providing affordable homes for Nigerians, with a core focus on premium locations and housing amenities that resonate with rewarding returns on investment.

Havilah Court comprises 1 and 2-bedroom finished and semi-finished Apartments and has been structured to help Nigerians easily purchase their homes. We have successfully constructed 12 units of Apartments and now we are adding 24 more units to deliver a top-tier experience to residents and investors.

“We have structured a flexible payment package that allows subscribers to extend their payment up to 12 months by simply making a down payment so Subscribers can book their unit now.”

Afeni further stated that Havilah Court is covered by a Governor’s Consent title.

“Our team of builders are masters of contemporary design and will create an exquisite beauty for residents. To make residents feel at home immediately, each of the 24 units of apartments will offer great comfort and class.”

