By Juliet Umeh

AT least 300 children weekend graduated at the STEM Bootcamp for kids, organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, in Alimosho area of Lagos.

The STEM Bootcamp is a programme meant to coach and inspire youngsters to imbibe Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, passion and create an early interest in digital and emerging technologies, organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA.

The children were trained on courses like Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Drone, Digital Communications, Embedded Systems, the Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality, and 3D requisite skill-set for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The Director General, NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa while speaking during the graduation of the youngsters said that the training was aimed at bridging the gap that currently exists in the educational sector.

Inuwa who was represented by the NITDA South West Zonal office, Manager, Jumoke Alaka, noted that Stem Bootcamp for Kids triggers NITDA’s interest and resonates deeply with the ongoing efforts toward implementing the National Digital economy policy for digital Nigeria.

He said that NITDA mandate is to create a framework for the planning, research, development, and standardization application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology practices in Nigeria.

He stated: “NITDA remains committed to supporting campaigns to diversify the country’s economy from a resource-based to a knowledge-based one through Information Technology, IT.

“We are indeed proud to be part of this event. It is my pleasure to introduce to you the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), the arm of NITDA meant to drive R&D and innovation in the areas of emerging technologies.”

“NCAIR is one of NITDA’s special purpose vehicles created to promote research and development on emerging technologies and their practical application in areas of Nigeria’s national interest,’’ he said.

The DG said that as an NCAIR’s catch-them-young initiative, the SB4KIDS is a Bootcamp to inspire young Nigerians in STEM. He said that through the SB4Kids, NCAIR engages youngsters between the age of 8 and 16 years in an immersive and well-articulated Bootcamp.

He also noted that NITDA SB4KIDS has trained over 200 participants which will broaden the minds of children in critical thinking and high sense of curiosity in science and digital technology.

One of the beneficiaries of the training who identified himself only as Daniel said provided a solution to aid the blind detect danger ‘Smart Walker’.

Another participant was Ajibola Daniel, 11 years old, who produced cartoon animator.

Appreciating NITDA, Partner, TEF Community Innovation Hub, Mr. Mayowa Ajiboye, expressed joy that the agency deemed it feat to bring the training to Alimosho Local Government Area, a suburb of Lagos state where children are underserved in technology.

He said that the kids had been impacted rather than taking the training in highbrow areas.

RELATED NEWS