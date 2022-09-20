Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Senate spokesperson, Dr Ajibola Basiru has said current realities of security in the country have made consideration of state police inevitable.

Fielding questions from newsmen at a town hall meeting in Osogbo, Osun state capital, on Thursday, he said though the National Assembly Committee on Constitutional amendment review step the bill down, but recent event across the country has shown the need to re-enact the bill.

The Northern Governors Forum, NGF, have called for the immediate establishment of State Police in order to address the continued insecurity challenges in the country with kidnapping, massive killing and wanton destruction of property.

Meanwhile, the Senator said turning down the bill does not necessarily mean it has died, but insecurity across the country has become a necessity to look at the issue again.

“One of the bills I sponsored is the bill of state police but unfortunately the bill was not allowed to see the light of the day at the review committee but happily enough, about three days ago, Northern Governors and stakeholders have said they are for state police, so I believe we are going to reintroduce the bill, the new knowledge and reality have shown that we need state police”, he said.

Highlighting some of his achievement, he said he has been able to empower youths in the area of agriculture, road infrastructure, human capacity development, sports among many other areas of endeavours.

He said, “I have attracted schools in nine local government areas, we have attracted agricultural entrepreneur centers, road infrastructure, empowerment and employment for our people.

“I have also ensure that of my constituents benefitted from the federal government intervention in terms of small and medium scale empowerment loan, COVID-19 funds intervention and engagement in special intervention,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by Commissioner for Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations, Taiwo Akeju, described Senator Basiru has a lawmaker who deserved a second term in a bid to ensure quality legislation for stronger democratic process in the country.

