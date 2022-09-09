As part of its commitment to developing tech skills among Africans throughout the year, StartWeb has partnered Geneza School of Design, a hands-on design school, to offer a professional website bootcamp.

The programme, launched in August, offered a cohort of 300 product designers a month of rigorous training in website design and e-commerce store set-up.

No technical experience or background was required, but just an interest in website design and the desire to learn.

“Through our partnership with Geneza School to host this free website boot camp, we are assisting more African youths in maximizing their learning opportunities and utilizing digital tools that will enable them to provide excellent service to their clients and further expand their business,” said Kelvin Orifa, Co-founder of StartWeb Africa.

Founder and CEO of Geneza School, Omobolanle Banwo, comments, “We are glad we collaborated with StartWeb to enrich design talent development across Africa.”

The trainees were introduced to relevant website features and concepts before starting their first Design project.

Besides biweekly hands-on virtual training sessions, they had direct access to a private channel for assistance and guidance.

The programme concluded with an opportunity to work at StartWeb as a Website Design Intern.

In an interview with one of the learners, here is what they had to say about participating in the Bootcamp:

“I got into the boot camp from Geneza School of Design. Before I attended the boot camp, I never knew I could build a website without learning coding and all.

“This boot camp introduced me to a whole new world where you can build amazing websites without learning how to code first.

“I faced some challenges trying to customize the templates, but I won’t forget to mention the amazing tutors that put me through.

“Joining this boot camp has given me new skills and opened doors to new positions that require those skills,” says Dickson Hope from Ondo state

