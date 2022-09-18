.

By David Adeyemi

To eradicate sexual immorality among secondary school pupils, Caleb Group of Schools has concluded plans to organize a virtual seminar for stakeholders in Nigeria’s education sector.

In a statement, Director Caleb Group of Schools, Dr Ola Adebogun, noted that the seminar is to enable parents, teachers, school administrators, government officials and representatives of educational institutions among others brainstorm and proffer solutions to the embarrassing rate of sexual immorality among secondary school children.

The statement said: “This will be taken along with the issue of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions all over the country. The seminar is billed for September 14, and codes for participating in the virtual seminar will be published in major national newspapers and online media. Guidelines for participants include strict adherence to civility and decency in use of language, clear and consistent use of accurate facts and figures and deliberate avoidance of insinuations and innuendos.

The seminar should not be used as an avenue to settle old scores or unduly lambast public office holders just as aspersions on individuals and organizations will not be tolerated rather the seminar is looking for sober rejections and well-reasoned and researched presentations that can illuminate the search for practical solutions to the ugly trend of sexual perversion among college children. Communique would also be issued at the end of the seminar and will be forwarded to relevant educational policymakers for the government to implement strategies”.

