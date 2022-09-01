All roads will this weekend lead to Amokwe Amiyi, Oguduasa in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State where business mogul and sports financier, Noel Ugomba will be interred.

The sports philanthropist passed on June 8, 2022 in his Switzerland base after a battle with cancer.

Noel was appointed Nigeria sports ambassador by the Federal Government and was inducted into Nigeria’s Sports Hall of Fame after series of achievements in the sports sector one of which was a huge sponsorship by Nike which earned Nigeria money running into millions of dollars after the USA ’94 World Cup.

He also got Nike to endorse many Nigerian players from which they earned fat payments. He once owned a football club in USA where he started sports marketing businesses and became known globally before he became withdrawn largely due to health challenges.

Service of Songs will be on Friday, September 2 in his compound according to programme signed by Chudi Okorougo for the family. Interment will be on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

RELATED NEWS