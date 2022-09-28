Shakira

By Ada Osadebe

A Spanish court has summoned Colombian singer Shakira for trial on charges of fraud.

The Colombian pop star was accused of defrauding the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014 by failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million).

Spanish prosecutors have claimed they have “sufficient evidence” to prove that the singer lived in the country during the three-year-stretch.

Prosecutors in Barcelona said in July they would seek a prison sentence of more than eight years against the singer and a fine of nearly 24 million euros ($24 million) after she rejected a plea deal over accusations of tax evasion.

The singer has repeatedly denied the allegations.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, the singer said she did not settle with Spanish authorities because she has evidence proving that she did not spend enough days in the country during that period to be considered a resident for tax purposes.

She was busy touring the world, even while pregnant with her first child, she said

“The tax authorities saw that I was dating a Spanish citizen and began to salivate. It is clear that they wanted to go after that money no matter what.” It has been reported that she previously rejected a settlement offer from prosecutors.”

