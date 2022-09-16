.

To coordinate & develop a virile Southern Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

To foster interdependence and cooperation toward achieving the growth and development of Southern Kaduna, the people have agreed to form the Southern Kaduna Leadership Council which will work to develop a virile, strong and self-sufficient Southern Kaduna.

A statement issued by Chairman of the Council, Ishaya Dary Akau, OON, explained that for several months now the leaders of key Southern Kaduna organizations, including their major umbrella bodies, held widespread consultations over the state of affairs of the people of the Southern Kaduna region and their place in Kaduna State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said their r consultations convinced leaders of the various organizations that there was a need to constitute a coordinating body for all the key organizations of the Southern Kaduna people, which has been constituted as the Southern Kaduna Leadership Council.

“This … is to formally announce to the Southern Kaduna people and the Nigerian public the formation of the Southern Kaduna Leadership Council.”

“Members of the Council are the organizations that constitute the Council. These member organizations include:

Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU),

Southern Kaduna Elders Consultative Forum, Southern Kaduna Autochthones Community Development Associations Forum, Forum of Southern Kaduna Professors and Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association.”

Others are “Southern Kaduna Retired Military and Para-Military Officers Association, Southern Kaduna Lawyers Forum, Southern Kaduna Leaders Forum, the Visionaries for the formation of the Council.”

The statement stressed that the Council is structured to ensure that there are Youth and Women leaders, Elders, Professional groups, and the leaders of broad-based and umbrella organizations in the Southern Kaduna region.

“The purpose of the Council is to foster interdependence and cooperation towards achieving the growth and development of Southern Kaduna. The Council will work to develop a virile, strong and self-sufficient Southern Kaduna,” the statement added.

