Ex Beauty Queen and the founder ‘Motivating African Youths Initiative’, Dr. Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri has been voted the 2022 ‘Youth Advocate of The Year’ in the Leadership Excellence Awards.

The youth advocate and entrepreneur, Ekwubiri was nominated alongside other notable social crusaders.

In a 14-day public voting exercise by Nigerians via online platforms, Ogenna Ekwubiri polled 55,469 votes to defeat other nominees.

The 2022 edition of Leadership Excellence Award under the auspice of Igbere TV Awards, in its 4th row will be presented in a grand ceremony on November 5, 2022 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja. It is expected to be graced by former Nigerian Presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as well as key personalities in both the public and private sectors.

The award is endorsed by the African Union and African Film Institute.

