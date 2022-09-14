By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United have included English international, Mason Greenwood in their official squad submitted to the Premier League despite the striker being suspended by the club as a result of a police investigation.

Greenwood was included in the club’s list of Under-21 players eligible to feature in the league this season.

According to the Mirror UK, his inclusion in the squad does not signal any change in his circumstances.

Greenwood, 20, has been placed on leave with pay since being arrested in late January for alleged rape, assault and a threat to kill.

He remains on bail as Greater Manchester Police continue their investigation.

United have not included Greenwood in their Europa League squad.

Greenwood made his senior debut for United in March 2019 and he has made a total of 129 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals.

He last played for the club on January 22, in a Premier League game against West Ham.

RELATED NEWS