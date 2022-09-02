Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has described Vice Presidential candidate of the APC Senator Kashim Shettima as a shining light of the party even as he celebrates his 56th birthday.

The former Borno state governor turned 56 on Friday, September 2.

In a congratulatory statement made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja, the APC deputy spokesperson said: “The choice of Shettima as the running mate to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has added a milestone to the presidential ticket of the ruling party in the country’s political history.”

According to Ajaka, the ticket symbolises the party’s determination to be a leading light among political parties in Africa, just like the celebrator himself (Shettima) who has been a shining light as governor, Senator and Vice President to be in 2023.

While recalling laudable achievements of Shettima as governor of Borno state, especially in education and infrastructure, Ajaka said the APC Vice presidential candidate was able to make his mark despite the challenges of insecurity in the North-east, adding that “crisis is the truest test of a man’s ability and Shettima proved his mettle.”

Party spokesman, Felix Morka in an earlier statement had noted that as a former Governor, Senator and Banker, “Shettima’s administrative and professional accomplishments have set him apart as eminently capable and ready for the job of running mate to our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the upcoming general election.

“A bridge-builder and patriot, Sen. Shettima, through his progressive politics, has made friends across the country’s geo-political and religious divides, a key asset needed for the important task of achieving a harmonious and prosperous country.

“As he marks his 56th birthday anniversary, we pray that God grants Senator Shettima wisdom and many more healthy years in service of our country and humanity”.

