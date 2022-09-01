.

Seven persons died in an auto crash on Iluomoba-Aisegba Highway in Ekiti State on Wednesday.

FRSC Sector Commander in Ekiti State, Mr Olusola Joseph, said on Thursday that their death resulted from a head-on collision between an 18-seater passenger bus and a Toyota car.

He explained that the accident occurred as the driver of one of the vehicles was meandering to avoid a crater on the road.

“The driver of one of the vehicles involved was trying to side-step a pothole before he lost control, and collided with the other vehicle.

The sector commander said the remains of the dead had been deposited in a morgue.

“Those who suffered varying degrees of injuries are receiving treatment at the Afe Babalola Multi System Hospital in Ado Ekiti,’’ he said.

Joseph warned motorists against over-speeding as he blamed the accident to non-adherence to traffic rules and regulations.

