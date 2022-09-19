By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator, representing Lagos East, Tokunbo Abiru has described Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hsmzat, as a highly cerebral professional and respected figure.

Abiru made the remarks in his congratulatory message to felicitate with Hamzat on his 58 birthday.

According to him, “Dr, you are indeed a great asset to the progressives in Lagos State. I recall how you embedded technology into the governance processes of Lagos State as the Commissioner for Science and Technology.

“You permanently changed the narrative from analogue to digital thereby placing our state on a continuous growth trajectory.

“When we both served in the transformational government of BRF as commissioners, you were an exemplary performer.

“As a commissioner for Works, alongside other committed members of the team, you led the actualization of great infrastructure strides of the Babatunde Fashola Administration.

“In view of your antecedence and pedigree, I am not surprised you are adding great values to the government of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu as a co-pilot of affairs of our dear State.

“On this auspicious occasion of your birthday, I join your family and numerous associates and well wishers to pray that Almighty God grants you your heart desires and gives you good health and vitality as you age gracefully.!’

