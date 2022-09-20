By Henry Umoru

THE Senate will tomorrow screen the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, for confirmation of his appointment in substantive capacity.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan announced this Tuesday during plenary.

Lawan who appealed to all Senators to be present in plenary tomorrow, Wednesday for required rigorous drilling of the Acting CJN for substantive capacity as Chief Justice of Nigeria, said, “Distinguished colleagues , tomorrow , Wednesday , 21st September 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN).

“Please as usual, we all need to be at plenary during the screening exercise.” Letter for confirmation of Justice Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria was received by the Senate on Tuesday , July 26, 2002 from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate could not consider the request as it adjourned for annual long recess the following day , Wednesday , July 27, 2022.

RELATED NEWS