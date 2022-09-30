The Niger chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday suggested improved welfare for security agencies as a means of boosting security across the country.

Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, the state CAN chairman, made the suggestion in Minna during a courtesy visit on Niger Commissioner of Police Monday Kuryas.

Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, commended the oolice and other security agencies for their role in tackling insurgency.

“I call on the federal government to improve the welfare of all security agencies and to equip them well so they can be well motivated to carry out their duties,” he said.

Yohanna also appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the security agencies with prayers.

He further urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the police and other security agencies to overcome security challenges in the country.

Responding, Kuryas, n his remarks, charged Christians to continue to pray for the state and the nation.

“You should be vigilant, watch and pray for the security and unity of our country,” he said.

RELATED NEWS