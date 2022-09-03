By Efosa Taiwo

Real Sociedad’s new boy, Umar Sadiq has opened his goal scoring account for Real Sociedad, scoring on his debut as Real Sociedad drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid at the Anoeta.

Sadiq who completed a move from Almeria on Thursday came on the second half for Real Sociedad and immediately hit the ground running, connecting from a cross with a header that beat Jan Oblak.

Alvaro Morata had opened the gamed for Atletico Madrid with a goal in the 5th minute before Sadiq ‘s goal in the 55th minute to draw level.

This is Sadiq’s third La Liga goal of the season after scoring two while at Almeria.

Sadiq, in his press conference during his unveiling, had promised to give his best to help his team this season.

The 25-year-old forward had been bought to fill in the gaps left behind by Alexander Isak who moved to Premier League side, Newcastle.

