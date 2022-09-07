By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United head coach, Erik Ten Hag has given his take on Thomas Tuchel’s dismissal as Chelsea’s manager.

The German was sacked by Chelsea after their 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Tuchel became the second coach in the EPL after Scott Parker of Bournemouth to be sacked this season.

Chelsea have started the season on a poor note, losing two of their six league games, made worse by their disappointing loss against Zagreb on Tuesday night.

Ten Hag, during his press conference on Wednesday ahead of United’s Europa League clash against Real Sociedad, expressed sympathy for Tuchel.

He said, “I feel sorry (for him), but there is nothing else I can say because Chelsea is not Man United.

When asked if he was surprised over Tuchel’s sack, the Dutch manager said, “It’s early in the season, yes.”

Man United and Chelsea are expected to square up on October 22 and it is expected that Chelsea would have replaced Tuchel before the fixture with media reports strongly linking either of Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane to take the reins at the Stamford Bridge.

