.

–— No justification for his removal

— Pledged support for Atiku

Dayo Johnson, Akure

The state chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos, have dissociated themselves from calls for the resignation of Dr Iyorchia Ayu, as the party’s National Chairman.

The Publicity secretaries in the state said this in a statement issued by them after a meeting held in Lagos, weekend.

The statement was signed by Hakeem Amode, Lagos, Kennedy Peretei, Ondo, Hon. Raphael ‘Wumi Adeyanju, Ekiti and Bankole Akinloye, Ogun.

The statement reads ” On behalf of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chapters in Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos state we the Publicity Secretaries in these states respectively dissociate ourselves from calls for the resignation of Dr Iyorchia Ayu as PDP National Chairman.

“We wish to affirm our faithfulness to the PDP constitution which clearly stipulates the procedure for leadership election and removal. As the only political party that has not changed its name or logo since its establishment in 1998, the party cannot afford to appear unserious.

“We do not see any justification for the resignation of our National Chairman, especially at this very critical stage of preparation for elections.

“Dr Iyorchia Ayu was duly elected at a properly constituted National Convention with a four-year mandate and recently received a vote of confidence of the party’s National Executive Committee, at its 97th meeting in Abuja.

“Our party has championed the sanctity of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) . We must therefore do everything to maintain this sanctity. Any action that undermines the spirit of the party’s constitution at this crucial stage can only be considered as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the party’s efforts at winning in the coming general elections

“We appeal to the leadership of our party in the Southwest region to work together to respect the Constitution of our party because, if we cannot respect our own rules, guidelines and constitution as a party, how will Nigerians trust us to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when voted into the office.

“The concern of our zonal leaders and their determination to protect the interest of our members against any form of marginalization is deeply appreciated.

“However, our focus should be directed mainly to encouraging our teeming members to rally around our candidates vying for the Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship positions and ensure that they win elections.

“The leadership of the party in the aforementioned states pledge our unwavering support and unalloyed commitment to our Presidential Candidate, former Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

They added that ” The mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect Nigeria is task that must be done, to save our country from imminent total collapse

RELATED NEWS