Oba of Benin receiving a souvenir from Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar on Friday in Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has sued for global peace amidst the ongoing deep war between Russia and Ukraine.

Oba Ewuare while receiving Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar on a courtesy visit to his palace in Benin, expressed frustration over the conflict that had lasted for seven months.

The traditional ruler noted that he had been praying to God and his ancestors to abate the conflict and ease the “pains that ebbs and flows like tides against global security”.

The paramount Edo Chief, who was an ex-envoy to Italy, however, commended President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey for creating a corridor for humanitarian aid services.

“We are praying that Russia and Ukraine conflict come to an end as quickly as possible for the sake of peace and development of the world. We pray that it doesn’t escalate.

“We are also aware of the role your President played between Ukraine and the Russia State.

“You sent much needed grains to Africa, and we say on behalf of Nigerian people and Africans, thank you,” Oba Ewuare said.

Addressing the Benin throne, the Turkish Envoy Amb. Bayraktar, said he was on a fact-finding mission to Edo, to explore economic opportunities for Turkey and Nigeria.

“Part of the reasons why we came today is on a fact-finding mission to visit the states in Nigeria.

“It was a very complex and fruitful meeting. I hope to be here next time,” he said.

RELATED NEWS