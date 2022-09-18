By Nnamdi Ojiego

It has been argued that the seed of service sown early in the life of a child would no doubt germinate in future for the benefit of society.

This notion is further given expression, taking into cognisance the environment we operate in today which is surrounded by a handful of people who continue to display exceptional service delivery despite the harsh operational environment.

When the concept of strict adherence to the values of optimism, patience, empathy, and humility is discussed, look no further than Rotimi Bankole, the chief executive officer, of SBI Media Limited.

Bankole rose from the position of a young media professional in a media agency, All Seasons Mediacom, who could respond quickly and dynamically to the demands of the industry to become the brain behind the operations of one of the most sought-after organisations by media houses, digital platforms, influencers, manufacturers, studios, and content owners.

Bankole was born in Lagos into the family of Prophet and Mrs Bankole. One of seven children and can proudly say he learnt from his parents: a strong belief in the supremacy of God, optimism, patience, empathy, and humility.

He is quick to point out that while he applies those values to the decisions he makes, he cannot but recall a few key people who have been his guiding lights, directly and indirectly.

Bankole, a complete family man is blessed with a loving, God-fearing, and dedicated wife, Blessing; and together they have three beautiful daughters.

He ensures that as much as possible, he spends time together, he said, as they continually strive to maintain a balance between the daily demands of the profession and the love of a family he cannot do without.

In 2013, after 10 years of working at All Seasons Mediacom, Bankole left his position to review his career options. While trying to figure out his next move, he engaged in the life of service to some independent agencies, planning media campaigns for their clients.

In the first quarter of 2014, he worked with Sim Shagaya, who had recently founded the e-commerce site, Konga and was looking for a young media professional who could respond quickly and dynamically to the demands of his new start-up.

The experience while working for Konga no doubt, formed the launchpad and turning point needed for the setting up of SBI Media.

His passion to help advertisers reach their desired audiences through the most efficient media at the best possible budget was his driving force.

He ensures that based on the needs of each brand, his company develops strategies and plans to deliver the messages to the right audiences at the best times and for the most effective duration.

Bankole through the act of exceptional service delivery in the last 10 years has grown his client base to include media houses, digital platforms, influencers, manufacturers, studios, and content owners.

Speaking recently about his strategies on the ground to groom young people who aspire to thrive in the advertising sector, the media expert pointed out that plans are on to create a pathway for a new generation of tech-savvy young professionals who could ultimately become independent media entrepreneurs.

“To bring this vision to life, we have two tactics. Apart from our internship programme, which continues to train young entrants into the marketing and communications business, we have also, since 2020, been running the SBI Media workshop. The workshop seeks to empower young Nigerians with the most up-to-date information, tools, and ideas to start and run their own media businesses in the country” he said.

On his plans to grow the business, Bankole said that SBI Media continues to grow in lockstep with its clients, adding that it would continue to explore world-class opportunities for these clients in markets beyond Nigeria.

“At the moment, SBI Media has operations in Kenya and Uganda. In August 2022, SBI Media UK Limited was licensed by the British government,” he added.

RELATED NEWS