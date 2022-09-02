By Efosa Taiwo

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed a deal that will see him join Turkish giant, Fenerbahce.

It is understood that despite the transfer window shutting down across major countries in Europe on Thursday, some countries still have their summer transfer window open.

In Turkey, the transfer window is open until September 8 and that is enough time for Jorge Mendes to seal a move away from Old Trafford for his client, Ronaldo.

According to Ajansspor, agreement have been reached in principle between Ronaldo and Fenerbache president Ali Koc, with only final details left to complete the deal.

It also learnt that Fenerbahce manager, Jorge Jesus is being influential towards the move as he had convinced his compatriot to make the move to the Super Lig.

RELATED NEWS