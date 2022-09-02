Credit: NAN Photo

Some residents of Bauchi metropolis have expressed joy over the resumption intercity rail service in Bauchi and its environs.

A cross section of the residents who spoke in seperate interviews in Bauchi, commended the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) for the feat achieved.

They said the gesture would enhance transportation as well as encourage social and economic development of the state.

The NRC through its North-East District office on Monday unveiled the rehabilitated five kilometer rail line linking Bauchi to Inkil community along Bauchi-Gombe Expressway.

The Corporation suspended rail services in the past 10 years due to Boko Haram insurgency and vandalism of its facilities in the state.

Mr Micheal Habu, a resident, said the resumption of the rail service would ease transportation between the Bauchi metropolis and the adjourning communities.

“With the resumption of the rail service, I will be going to Bauchi by train for my errand,” he said.

Mrs Grace Audu, a trader, said that life would be easier with the resumption of rail services in the area.

She noted that more people would prefere the train as against commercial tricyclists or bike riders, adding that “rail ticket are cheaper compared to exorbitant transport fares”.

Another resident, Aliyu Makaniki said commercial activities hitherto closed would resume at the train station.

He said the rail service would also promote economic growth and transform the lives of many residents who rely on railway related activities.

He called on the NRC to improve the quality of services provided by the railway authorities, considering its importance to social and economic development of the state and country at large.

Another resident, Mudi Sagir, who lauded the gesture, said it would expose children who doesn’t know much about train to its operations.

“The resumption of rail services is one of the best things that happened to the people of this community.

“You can see the excitement in their faces, we are all happy with what is going on. May be it sustain in view of its importance to the society, ” he said.

Also, the Railway District Manager, Mr Aliyu Mainasara said passengers would be charge N200 per trip, adding that each trip would be accompanied by security personnel to protect lives and property.

According to him, the train is designed with 100 seat capacity and comforting facilities. (NAN)

