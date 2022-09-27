By Prince Osuagwu

Smarting from the euphoria of having successfully done business in Nigeria for the past 30 years, Logistic Company, Red Star Express says irrespective of its international interests, it will not let loose its expansion focus in Nigeria, where it currently has about 166 offices, over 1,600 vehicles, a fleet of trucks, bikes and world-class warehouses.

Interestingly, the company says at the heart of that expansion project is more technology adoptions, confessing that its high level of technology compliance has seen it stay afloat for 30 years when others were falling off the business ladder in the country.

The company says it is ready to scale on technology to advance its operations and transform the country’s logistics industry.

Group Managing Director/CEO of Red Star Express Plc, Mr. Auwalu Babura explained that the timing was right for the firm to embrace technology in solidifying its authority as an industry leader within the courier and logistics sector and further expand its market share.

As part of its strategic rapid expansion, Red Star is also scheduled to soon unveil a world class warehouse at International Airport in Lagos and a Vehicle Service Centre on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway corridor to take care of its large fleet.

Babura attributed the company’s remarkable success to her highly skilled members of staff, adding that “in the last 30 years, Red Star Express has achieved several milestones, which includes a sustainable business partnership with FedEx since 1994.

“In 2007 the company went public and got listed on the Nigerian stock exchange. In 2008, it created and registered three subsidiaries namely Red Star logistics (RSL), responsible for haulage of dry products like pharmaceuticals, computer consumables and agro products; Red Star Freight that focuses on providing clearing & forwarding services, handling bulky air & sea freight packages and General Sales Cargo Agents to major airlines in the country.

There is also Red Star Support Services, which provides outsource services of personnel, material and vehicle outsource”.

He applauded the company for remaining strategic, focused and committed to its shareholders, noting that it has never defaulted in payments of dividends to its shareholders since inception, even during the covid-19 period.

Corroborating him, the Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, Charles Ejekam provided highlights of scheduled activities to mark the anniversary, which will culminate on the 12th of October, 2022, with a public lecture and hosting of key stakeholders

He restated that aside from the resilience of its people, Red Star’s remarkable strides are attributable to its futuristic approach, strategic planning, agile management style and bold investments in the future”.

