Communications expert and Microsoft’s Senior Business Program Manager, Africa Development Center, Yemi Orimolade, and member Forbes Coaches Council and Founder, LIMB-simple academy, Ezekiel Solesi are the latest facilitators that will be speaking at the EnterpriseCEO Media Masterclass, a media improvement program.

‘Yemi, with over fourteen years of experience has delivered strategies to advance corporate reputation, and effective government and stakeholder relations.

He is passionate about unlocking emerging markets immense potential, through advocating for the relevance of young people in Africa to acquire digital literacy with the effective deployment of technology for social and economic impact.

Solesi, a strategy consultant, member Forbes Coaches Council through his LIMB-simple academy has worked with over 3,000 businesses and helped 34 of them exceed 1 billion naira in revenue.

LIMBsimple is an acronym for Life, Investing, Money and Business made simple. It focuses on providing simplified technical, inspirational and motivational knowledge in helping to break down complex issues in life, investing, money and business in order to make them simple enough for the everyday person.

The media masterclass themed “Platform – Content – Monet – IZATION” is designed to set the pace for media practitioners in the digital era on how to monetize their qualitative and in-demand media contents for the success of their platforms.

A-list successful journalists and top-notch media entrepreneurs in the industry are billed to facilitate sessions at the one-day media masterclass program, including Managing Editor, Quest Times, Victor Ogunyinka; Founder, Mosron Communications, Tolulope Olorundero, Founder, LIMB Simple, Ezekiel Solesi and founder and CEO First Founders, Lanre Messan.

The joint media improvement program fee is N10,000 for participants as certification of participation will be awarded and lunch will be served in the course of the program.

Notably, the EnterpriseCEO Media Masterclass is slated for today, Thursday, September 8, at 9a.m., at NECA House, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

