By Nwafor Sunday

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, is dead. She died at Balmoral aged 96.

Before her death, at exact 6.30pm, rainbow appeared in the sky.

Many of those gathered hoped the rainbow symbolizes a sign of good news to come. But others were quick to say that Her Majesty had crossed the rainbow bridge.

As at the time of filling this report, the flag at Buckingham Palace has been lowered to half mast.

However, many world leaders, organizations, clubs and persons have started reacting to her death.

Below are some:

Piers Morgan

RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you.

Chelsea

Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.

We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news.

Below is late queens popular quote:

“I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong,”

