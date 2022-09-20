•As Ede town mourns

By James Ogunnaike

AS the remains of the late Queen Elizabeth II were, yesterday, interred in the United Kingdom, UK, former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, disclosed that he had tremendous respect for the dead Head of Commonwealth of Nations.

He described her as a personality with great human relations, whom he equally had perfect relationship with.

Obasanjo spoke when he granted interview to the News Central TV at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, Penthouse residence, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former preasident, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, eulogised the late monarch, hinting that he was about leaving Secondary school, when the late Queen first visited the country in 1956.

He said: “My relationship with the Queen was perfect, she was a great, great woman, who had shown great example in human relationship. She carried herself so graciously, so dignified. She was somebody I have tremendous respect for.

“I join the rest of the world to mourn with her family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth (because she was the Head of Commonwealth), and the rest of the world. I also mourn with Prince Charles, who promised to continue from where she had stopped. May her soul rest in peace.”

Ede town mourns

Similarly, family members of the late Timi of Ede, Oba John Adetoyese Laoye I, have joined the world in mourning her passage.

Prince Adewale Laoye, in a statement, said in 1956, the late Timi of Ede, Oba Laoye I, had the singular honour of entertaining Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the African Talking Drum when she visited Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS