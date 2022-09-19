.

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, described the late Queen Elizabeth II as a monarch for all seasons who brought people together from all over the world.

Osinbajo stated this in a short tribute at the Lancaster House.

The Vice President also joined other world leaders to pay their last respect to the late British monarch at the Queen’s lying in state at different times on Sunday.

In the condolence register at Lancaster House, the Vice President said: “Nigeria joins the government and people of the UK, the Commonwealth and rest of the world in expressing our sincere condolence to the royal family on the passing of a monarch for all seasons.”

Later at a bilateral meeting between Osinbajo and the UK Foreign Secretary, they discussed how to improve trade ties between both countries especially expanding opportunities for Nigerian businesses and supporting the country’s climate objectives.

They also discussed the imperative of strengthening the international coalition to tackle insecurity in the Sahel and the horn of Africa region.

The UK Foreign Secretary welcomed Nigeria’s participation in the funeral programme for Queen Elizabeth ll, expressing gratitude for Nigeria’s solidarity and friendship with the UK on the mourning of the monarch, and also celebrating the life and times of the late Queen.

