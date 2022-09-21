.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the government to improve on the welfare and recognition accorded first-class and prominent traditional rulers before and after their death.

This motion followed a Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised by the lawmaker representing Mushin Constituency 2, Olawale Abdulsobur Olayiwola, during plenary on Monday.

Referring to the celebration that accompanied the burial ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II of England who died at the age of 96, Olayiwola observed that traditional rulers in Nigeria are never given adequate honour and recognition before and after their death.

Reiterating the notion, Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa emphasised that while it might not be easy to honour all the traditional rulers in the state, first-class monarchs should be celebrated.

Obasa who noted that, he shared the idea of celebrating those who make up the traditional institution said, “We should learn how to elevate our own. If foreigners are coming to celebrate us through their documentaries, we should think deeply about celebrating ourselves too.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs should fashion out how best our Monarchs should be celebrated.”Occupiers of recognised thrones that have been in existence for many years should be celebrated.

Olayiwola who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Community Affairs, however called on the Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs to celebrate the traditional rulers in the state while they are alive and during their demise.

