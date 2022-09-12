King Charles III

By Biodun Busari

King Charles III has flown to Edinburgh to join his siblings on Monday when the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth II was carried into in a solemn procession from one of her Scottish palaces to the city’s historic St. Giles cathedral.

The new monarch also joined senior royals for a vigil at the church where the coffin will lie at rest before being flown to London Tuesday.

Since Elizabeth’s death at age 96 at Balmoral Castle last Thursday, her Scottish holiday home has put up plans to mourn her phenomenal 70-year reign.

According to BBC, on Sunday, the Queen’s oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath on top, was taken by hearse on a six-hour journey from Balmoral through the picturesque Scottish countryside, villages, small towns and cities to Edinburgh.

The reports revealed that tens of thousands of well-wishers lined the roads to pay their respects, while huge crowds, some in tears, gathered in Edinburgh to greet the cortege.

Before setting off for Scotland, Charles, 73, who automatically became king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, will travel to the British parliament for another traditional ceremony.

At Westminster Hall, lawmakers from both the House of Commons and the upper House of Lords will express their condolences for the death of his mother, and the new king will deliver a response.

He will fly to Edinburgh with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, to join his sister Anne, and brothers Andrew and Edward.

The Queen’s children will then walk in a procession behind the hearse as their mother’s coffin is taken to St Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by soldiers.

