…UK raises flag to mark the accession of King Charles

By Nwafor Sunday

The Royal Family has announced the burial date for late Queen Elizabeth II. The date has been slated to 19th September, 2022, which is precisely on Monday.

Late Queen Elizabeth II, was the longest-serving monarch. She died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Announcing the date on its verified Twitter handle, The Royal Family said: “The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.

“Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.”

Similarly, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing has said “From 9am on 10th September to 1pm on 11th September flags on UK government buildings around the world will be raised to mark the accession of King Charles III to the throne before returning to half-mast until 8am on the day after the funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

