Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, the Federal Government has directed all flags in Nigeria and its missions abroad be flown at half-mast on Sunday September 11, 2022 and Monday September 12, 2022.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made the announcement on behalf of government.

“In honour of Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign of the United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth and an eminent global personality; whose passage to eternity was announced yesterday, the Ministry of Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, declares that all flags in Nigeria and our missions abroad be flown at half-mast on Sunday September 11, 2022 and Monday September 12, 2022.

“We commiserate with the government and people of the United Kingdom and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the world.

The Queen is dead, long live the King”, he stated.

Meanwhile, the federal government has signed a condolence register opened at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Abuja.

The register was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha.

