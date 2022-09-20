.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Royal family has confirmed that The Queen has been buried following a private ceremony in Windsor bringing an end to a day of events in her honour.

A statement on their website says she was buried “together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel”.

The burial ceremony was attended by her close family.

The Queen was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside her husband Prince Philip.

Also buried there are her father, King George VI; her mother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother; and her sister, Princess Margaret.

World leaders and dignitaries gathered at Westminster Abbey earlier for the state funeral, with thousands lining the streets to view her coffin as it travelled through London to Windsor.

Her coffin was then lowered into the royal vault of St George’s Chapel.

The Dean of Windsor conducted a private burial ceremony for her family.

