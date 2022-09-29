By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has warned stakeholders involved in the enrolment of persons into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPS, to desist from capturing for payment any police new intake without an appointment letter issued by it.

While noting that it was illegal for enrolment of Police officers into the IPPIS platform for payment without appointment letters from the commission, the PSC disclosed that all stakeholders involved in this illegal act should be notified in writing on the dangers of this anomaly and possibly legal implications.

The warning was issued after the plenary meeting of the commission which began in Abuja, yesterday

Spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, who issued the warning yesterday, noted that the plenary meeting would also review and approve a new date of appointments for graduates of the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

He said: “The commission’s plenary, which ends on Thursday (today), was presided over by the acting Chairman, retired Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, and attended by all members of the commission.

“The members were AIG Lawal Bawa, representing the Police; Mr. Austin Braimoh, representing the media; Hajia Najatu Mohammed, representing the women; Rommy Mom, representing human rights organisations; Onyemuche Nnamani, representing the Organised Private Sector and Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the commission.

“The commission approved that the date of appointments for graduates of the Police Academy would, henceforth, be the dates they graduated from the academy.

“The commission also approved that the graduands’ date of confirmation shall be two years after graduation but on the condition that they sit for and pass the compulsory confirmation and promotion examination.

“The commission, according to the plenary decision, shall be responsible for conducting the compulsory confirmation and promotion examination for the officers.

‘’The Acting chairman said the commission will continue to work to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force is properly positioned to contribute effectively to nation building and security.

‘’Justice Ogunbiyi commended members for their commitment to service and preparedness to give their best in the pursuit of the common good of the people.’’

