Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A coalition of youth-based support groups for the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice Presidential candidate Kashim Shettima, under the auspices City Boy Movement (CBM) has announced its readiness to play host to thousands of young supporters of the former Lagos Governor at its “Unity Gathering” slated for Wednesday, at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

The group in partnership with the National Coalition Group (NCG) said the event will bring together supporters of the ruling party and many others outside the party who are supporters of Tinubu and Shettima.

This event which precedes the official opening of the campaign season is billed as the movement’s symbolic convergence and loud signal of its preparation to galvanize youth support for Tinubu /Shettima in his bid to emerge as the country’s next president in 2023.

A statement released by the group spokesman, Ojomu Taiwo Hassan, said participants are expected to arrive at the Unity Fountain in Abuja by 8am, and the event promises to feature symposium, music and comedy.

According to Hassan who made the announcement on Tuesday: “It is a first of many, and a demonstration of our excitement and readiness to promote our candidates, Nigeria’s City Boy, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Golden Boy of Zenith, whose transformation of Lagos and unparalleled contributions to Nigeria’s development uniquely qualifies him for the presidency.

“Thousands of young Nigerians have already thronged Abuja for the event. It will be loud, symbolic, and indicative of the obvious fact that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will sweep the youth votes in 2023.

“As a group, we consider the campaign of our candidates an obligation. We will knock on every door, speak to every Nigerian in all the languages they converse in, and travel across the length and breadth of this country to preach and win converts for Tinubu/Shettima.

“Our mission is helped by the fact that they are known and tested performers. And quite frankly, it is hard, if not impossible, to reject the advances of our candidates. We will not fail,” he said.

