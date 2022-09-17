.

…as Alaba donates modern biodegradable toilet facility

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS numerous water and airborne diseases continue to affect the health of Nigerians, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, yesterday, pointed out that private sector involvement in the bid to end open defecation remains paramount.

Adamu stated this at the official commissioning of an Ultra Modern Biodegradable Toilet Facility donated by an international football star, David Alaba who plies his trade with Real Madrid.

David Alaba Foundation in collaboration with Organized Private Sector in Water Sanitation and Hygiene(OPS- WASH), Clean Nigeria Campaign (CNC) and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) at Ogere Remo Community in Ogun State on Thursday donated the Ultra Modern Biodegradable Toilet facility.

The Minister maintained that Clean Nigeria Campaign aims at mobilizing high-level political support, resources and the entire populace towards building a new culture of safe sanitation by aggressively mobilizing the entire country towards ending the practice of Open Defecation by 2025.

He stressed that identified role of the Private Sector in the revitalization of the WASH Sector and congratulated NIDCOM and the (OPS-WASH) for taking a lead in this gesture.

However, he commended the donor for such critical infrastructure he (Alaba) has gifted Ogere Remo Community.

He said: ” Such laudable and commendable project by Mr.David Alaba and his foundation is worthy of emulation as the quest to end Open Defecation requires the contribution and commitment of individuals, government at all levels, civil societies, private sector, development partners, Philanthropist and the entire populace.”

The Minister used the opportunity to call on Nigerians in Diaspora to replicate such toilet facilities across the country as a way of giving back to Nigerians and complimenting the government’s effort to end open defecation.

He also said Nigerians in the Diaspora should endeavour to mobilize support for the Campaign through Private Sector engagement.

Meanwhile, the Minister made it known that under the Clean Nigeria Campaign, 84 Local Government Areas have so far attained Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in the country, which and Jigawa State will soon be declared as first State to attain State-wide ODF status with just one more LGA to go.

He also revealed that Nigeria has been given the hosting rights for the 2022 World Toilet Summit as announced by the Founder of World Toilet Organization, WTO)l, Jack Sim, and urged all States to participate actively in the event.

He (Adamu) assured all stakeholders of the Ministry’s commitment towards improved co-ordination , partnership and implementation of WASH programmes which are expected to address Water, Hygiene and Sanitation inadequacies in cities and communities.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of OPS- WASH, Dr Nicholas Igwe, emphasized the significance of collaboration and partnership, adding that the private sector will continue to work with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, and Federal Ministry of Water Resources to mobilize more Nigerians in Diaspora in order to achieve the 2025 ODF target.

Speaking on the perspective of Clean Nigeria Campaign, the Coordinator, Chizoba Opara, in her remarks noted that ending Open Defecation in Nigeria is achievable with the right political will, collective support of all Nigerians, significant collaboration with the private sector, and support of Nigerians in Diaspora.

