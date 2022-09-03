By Gabriel Olawale

In an effort to make healthcare accessible to Nigerians and improve health conditions of her immediate communities, Princess Aminat Elegushi through her non-governmental organization; PAE Foundation recently concluded a three-day free medical outreach to people living in Eti-Osa and its environs.

The medical outreach which the foundation is holding in collaboration with Eti-Osa Indigenous Students Association, commenced on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Gbara Junior Secondary School in Gbara, Eli-Osa LGA which afford residents of Eti-Osa free medical consultancy services.

At the Gbara Community School, scores of indegenes and residents were tested and checked in different areas like cancer Screening, HIV Screening/Counseling, HIV Test, Malaria Test, Hypertension Test, Hepatitis Test, Tuberculosis Test, Drugs, Covid-19 vaccines and refractive errors in the eyes.

According to the founder of the foundation and convener, Princess Aminat Elegushi who is the chief executive officer and publisher of the Eti-Osa Newspaper, a bi-monthly community magazine published solely dedicated to projecting the beauty, culture, heritage and anesthetics of the community Eti-Osa, said the aim of the medical outreach is to allow the teeming residents and indigenes receive free medical consultancies in the local government area which according to her, accounts for forty percent of revenue of entire Lagos.

Princess Elegushi said, “As a proud Indigene of this community, it pleases me to hold this medical outreach here where I am from. I salute the royal fathers, dignitaries and local government Chairman. We are rendering these medical services because health is wealth and our people deserve the best.

She announced that in addition to the free medical services available during the three-day program, a hundred persons will have the opportunity of receiving a year medical consultancy from the state clinics.

Dr. Tunde Ajayi, the Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Health commended Elegushi for the initiative, saying that it would in no small way make people conscious of their health, particularly the insurance aspect of the mission.

“You see, insurance is paramount on the list of services you must subscribe to in any environment at all and bringing insurance here is an amazing thing, it’s super amazing.

“So, I would like to commend her again, more grease to her elbow, and obviously encourage more people who are able to bring innovative and key interventions like this to the community they came from,” he said.

Olasupo Adedimeji, the National President of Eti-Osa Indigenous Students’ Association, also a partner of the medical outreach, urged the people to keep their environment clean to prevent getting infected with diseases.

A beneficiary, Mr Hakeem Aribidesi commended the initiative, saying it had always been part of what the indigenes wanted. Another beneficiary, Taibat Ariyo, a petty trader, also commended the foundation and the health personnel for the free health services rendered.

Other destinations for the medical outreach are Baale of Badoore Palace and the Iru/Victoria Island LCDA, EtiOsa, Lagos.

