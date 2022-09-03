.

Lagos State government has said all primary and secondary schools in the state, whether public or private, are to resume for the 2022/2023 academic session on Monday, September 5, 2022.

This, according to a statement on Saturday by the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, is in line with the Harmonized Academic Calendar as approved by the Honourable Commissioner for Education Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo.

“The academic calendar prioritizes standardized learning days and schools are to ensure strict compliance for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State.

Students and school based staff are welcome back to school and are expected to adhere to health and safety protocols toward a productive school year.”

