Gospel music singers Praise Ayomide and Esther Nweje are set to take the Nigerian Gospel Music scene by storm. The duo, managed by AkwaAmaka Music, have been in in the studios for the past few months recording some tantalizing set of hit songs that would give Nigerian Christians and music lovers something to think about.

Their latest albums are set to be released in the coming weeks. The songs are masterworks of gospel music that would astound the audience and bring people closer to God. They are being produced in the famed AkwaAmaka Music Studios in Lagos and would be released under the AkwaAmaka Music label.

Praise Ayomide, better known by her stage name, Praise Ayo, is a 13-year old singer from Ondo State who has been making quiet but giant strides in the Nigerian music scene. Praise virtually started singing from the cradle, as she was just six years old when she joined the choir of her church. Her remarkable voice and passion for singing saw her participate in several singing competitions quite early in life.

Praise is an amiable young girl who is now in SS1. She regards gospel artists Judikay and Sia as her favourite musicians. She is determined to get to the top of the Nigerian music industry and beyond.

Praise released her debut song titled ‘Loyal God’ in March 2021. The same month she released she second song, ‘You Are the One.’ This was followed by ‘Rise Up’ in April 2021. Her breakthrough came in September 2021 with her debut album, ‘Standout’. She followed this with another single titled, ‘Burst My Mind’, which was released in September 2021.

On her own part, Esther Nweje, whose full name is Esther Ugoh Nweje, hails from Ukpor, in Anambra State. She is married to Ugonna Nweje and the union is blessed with children.

Aged 47 years, Esther started singing professionally in 2002. The fair-complexioned artiste’s first album, released 2004 was titled, Igwe Ọkaa Omee. Her second album was released eight years later in 2012 with the caption, Mma Agha.

Esther has performed in many church programs and is a regular participant in yearly programmes such as Ascension Worship, Testimony of Worship amongst others. She is currently the lead vocalist in her church, and other adoration programmes.

Mrs Nweje has been a feature on radio and the music scene for quite a while. She participated in a Personal Identity Show with HOD Radio Network. USA in October 2020 and had a one on one interview as an artist with Donna Stewart on Unity 97.3 FM USA on the 23rd of November, 2020. She also had an online performance with Kingdom Radio GNF 94.9FM Sweden.

A first Child in a family of six, the talented singer and gospel artist is endowed with many gifts and good qualities. Aside from being a musician, she is also a song writer, motivational speaker, TV Presenter and fashion designer. She is a graduate of the YWCA School of Fashion Design, Moloni Lagos and also has a diploma in Computer Studies from Suntech Computer School.

Both artists are the latest from the stable of Akwaamaka Productions Limited (www.akwaamakatv.com). The company, a member of AkwaAmaka Group, is a multifaceted business entity focused on media, entertainment, music production, event planning and management, YouTube monetization, advertising of businesses and products, and TV / radio broadcasting. The revolutionary company is focused on positively projecting Africa to the world through the use of state-of-the-art equipment and innovative digital services that add immense value to clients and the general public. Its music production arm is focused to unearthing and showcasing the best hidden talents in Africa’s fast growing music industry.

