By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE President of National Youth Congress, NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu, has called on the Federal Government, FG, to ramp up investment in road transport development, stating poor transport infrastructure has jeopardized the safety of many Nigerians.

He spoke at a one-day national transportation, environment and public safety summit, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to him, our organization hereby makes this clarion call, urging all relevant Agencies of Government in Nigeria and beyond to be proactive towards developing the transport system, solving environmental challenges and securing the lives and property.

He added: there are a lot of issues in our transportation generally, is it in the air transportation that we have so many numerous challenges that are facing it now; in the road, in the railways and in the maritime, so everywhere is choked up.

“What we are bringing on board is to start a conversation of building a solution and that is the reason why we brought a highly technical company from the United Kingdom, who has seen it all in the Western world.”

Drawing an example from the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, the National Secretary, NYC, Raymond Eboh, said insecurity has greatly impacted the growth and development of transportation in Nigeria.

He said even though president Mohammadu Buhari has contributed immensely to the growth of transportation in all facets, he said the government still lacked a feasible model to ensure security and progress in the transport sector.

He said: “One sector the Buhari led government has made tremendous success is transportation, that is rail way. But today, many can’t plight a section of it, Abuja-Kaduna railway. Why? Safety issue.

“Until humans has safety guarantee on a model of transportation that has been made available by the government, it remains an effort loaded with mirage that has consumed lots of national resources.”

He added: “Transportation has positive effects on the economy, but negative effects on safety and the environment. The magnitude of the road-safety problem worldwide has been recognized for decades.

“Similarly, many environmental effects of road transportation have been discussed for a long time. However, the recent discussion of climate change has brought to the forefront the need to significantly curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions produced by road transportation, one of our most used model of transportation.

“Current transportation is predominantly based on the combustion of fossil fuels, making it one of the largest sources of air pollution and greenhouse gases. Furthermore, transportation is the cause of other environmental effects, such as noise pollution and the loss of land and open space.

“However, the movement of goods and people is crucial for social and economic development; it enables trade and provides opportunities for employment, education, and leisure. Consequently, there is a need for sustainable mobility.”

He said to meet the environmental and safety challenges of road transportation, “the government is trying, but it should engage the youths in it’s decision making and implementation processes.

“These would make citizens see the projects as theirs and not the government’s own or an administration project. The citizens can’t come in if the government did not create the window for them to come”, he averred.

Also, Special Assistant to the Minister of State, Land Transport and Union matters, Odukale Ebenezer Oluwafemi, said to curb the spate of road accidents in the country, the ministry is currently training staff of the federal road safety and pushing for partnership with other ministries and parastatals.

He also expressed optimism that the sad Abuja-Kaduna train experience would not repeat itself, stating the government is working assiduously to stem the rot.

Similarly, Deputy Commandant of Corps and Technical Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Oluyemi Jloye, advised Nigerians not to worry as efforts are being made to stem the tide of insecurity in Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS