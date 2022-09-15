.

The Ebonyi Police Command on Thursday handed over a 3-year-old boy who was rescued from a suspected trafficker to his mother.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the child was handed over to the mother by the command spokesman, SP Chris Anyanwu in Abakaliki.

Anyanwu commended SP Miliscent Amadi-led’s team of detectives attached to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for making the rescue mission a success story.

“The Mother is from Rivers State, Umuagwa in Port Harcourt. She left her son with her neighbours and that was how her boy got missing.

“The boy has been recovered from the suspects. The mother and the child are here and the mother has proved, without reasonable doubt, that she is the biological mother of the boy.

“We are here today to handover the baby to his mother,” Anyanwu said.

The spokesman explained that the suspect, a 20-year old woman (names withheld) of Evuma Road in Afikpo-North Local Government Area of Ebonyi, claimed she was the biological mother of the boy but later sold him.

“The command is still on investigation of the matter; we are not leaving any stone unturned to get to the root of what led to the stealing of the boy,” Anyanwu said.

Mr Theresa Nweke, the child’s mother, thanked the police and God for seeing her baby alive.

“The reason is that I used to keep the boy with them (the suspect) because they are my neighbours. I keep him with them whenever I am going to work.

“I work in a restaurant. I thank God I have seen him alive,” she added.

