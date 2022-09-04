By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina Police Command on Sunday says it rescued the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Assembly Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Ibrahim Tafashiya and several others kidnapped by terrorists on Saturday.

While confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Gambo Isah said the quick intervention from the Kankia Divisional Police Officer and his team led to the rescue of the house of Assembly hopeful.

“The Kankia Divisional Police Officer, SP Ilyasu Ibrahim and his men swung into action immediately the distress call came in. They engaged the criminals in a fierce gun duel and eventually rescued Hon. Ibrahim Tafashiya,” SP Gambo said.

In the same vein, SP Gambo said they were only able to rescue Salisu Gide, the Registrar of Isa Kaita College of Education, who was abducted together with his wife at their residence in Katsina metropolis on the same day.

However, SP Gambo said efforts are in place to rescue the registrar’s wife from the terrorrists, noting that the assailants were sighted somewhere in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

